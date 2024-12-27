Virat Kohli appeared to confront fans who booed him while he was walking back to the dugout after being dismissed for 36 runs on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. Virat Kohli batted well for his 86-ball 36 and also left several deliveries outside the off-stump. But it was another off-stump delivery which led to his downfall as he edged a ball from Scott Boland with Alex Carey taking the catch. In a video which has gone viral, Virat Kohli was seen walking back to the dressing room when fans booed him. Kohli then went on to confront the fans before an official intervened and they both left the scene. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Scott Boland Dismiss Star Indian Batter With Impressive Delivery During IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 4th Test.

Virat Kohli Confronts Fans at MCG

Virat Kohli almost recreated that incident with a CSK fan at Wankhede 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/35qDBKxuv3 — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)