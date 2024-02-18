Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his 2nd double-hundred in Tests. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 100 on the third day of the India vs England 3rd Test before returning to the dressing room due to a back problem. He returned to the crease on the fourth day and continued his strong performance. Batting on 140+ score, Jaiswal raced to the 150 runs mark with some steady shots. He then accelerated the scoring and reached the 200-run mark in 231 deliveries. Jaiswal hit 14 fours and 10 sixes in the inning. Kuldeep Yadav Hits First Six in International Cricket, Dispatches Tom Hartley's Delivery For a Maximum During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video)

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Second Double Hundred in Test

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)