Generally, a reclusive person, MS Dhoni has been making appearances at an event lately and was seen with Sanju Samson during the launch of his 'DHONI', his fan loyalty app. In a clip shared by Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni could be heard speaking a dialogue in Malayalam, with Samson seated beside him. The former CSK captain spoke the line 'Yen Vazhi, Thani Vazhi', which translated into English means 'My Way Is the Only Way’. Also in the clip, Samson could be seen reenacting a famous Ranjikanth dialogue after which Dhoni was left in splits. Check the video below. MS Dhoni Practices Power-Hitting! Former CSK Captain Seen Training at Chepauk Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Says ‘My Way Is the Only Way’

Hey Superstar da 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9e9kIUZhtP — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 19, 2025

