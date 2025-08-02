Umpire Kumar Dharmasena and Ollie Pope's conversation was caught on the stump mic as bad light forced an early end to action on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. This incident happened after the 18th over in India's second innings was bowled by Gus Atkinson. With poor light, Kumar Dharmasena approached Ollie Pope, asking him if he would like to bowl spin in such conditions. "You bowl spin? Otherwise, we'll go out," he said to which the stand-in England National Cricket Team captain responded, "Spin? Don't have a spinner." Ahsan Raza, the other on-field umpire, then asked Ollie Pope, "You want to continue with the fast bowler?" and the England skipper agreed. After this, Kumar Dharmasena asked Ahsan Raza to use the light meter and they eventually decided that the light was not suitable for play to continue at The Oval with around 15 minutes of action remaining. ‘You Can’t Talk Like That’ Kumar Dharmasena and KL Rahul Get Into Heated Argument Following Verbal Exchange Between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena and Ollie Pope's Conversation on Stump Mic

