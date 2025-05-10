Star India women's national cricket team top-order batter Smriti Mandhana has posted a story on her Instagram handle, supporting the Indian Armed forces, amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan. Smriti Mandhana wrote, "Saluting the courage, commitment, and sacrifice of our Indian Armed Forces. Your Strength protects our freedom. We stand with you, always". The Indian Armed Forces are working tirelessly, to obstruct all attacks done by Pakistan since the Pahalgam Terror Attack and its aftermaths. 'Forever Indebted To Our Heroes...' Virat Kohli Backs Indian Armed Forces Amid India-Pakistan Tensions (See Post).

Smriti Mandhana Supports Indian Armed Forces Amid India-Pakistan Tensions:

Smriti Mandhana Supports Indian Armed Forces (Photo Credits: Instagram/ smriti_mandhana)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)