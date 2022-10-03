An ugly on-field spot broke between Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson during the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match. The incident took place when Pathan was batting and Johnson was bowling to him. Rest of the players and umpires had to intervene to stop the two from making it worse. While Pathan represents Bhilwara Kings, Johnson is part of India Capitals squad.

Watch Viral Video

#ICYMI: Things got really heated in @llct20 between Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4EnwxlOg5P — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)