Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed rising youngster Abhishek Sharma after the Indian opener smashed 135 runs during the fifth T20I against the England national cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Yuvraj Singh shared a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle where he lauded Abhishek Sharma. The legendary cricketer said he felt proud of Abhishek after the 24-year-old played a blistering innings. In the fifth T20I, Abhishek hammered 135 runs off 54 deliveries, including 20 boundaries at a booming strike rate of 250. The 24-year-old registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is till now. Abhishek also smashed the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian cricketer. Abhishek Sharma Gets Standing Ovation From Wankhede Crowd After Hitting 135 Runs During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Yuvraj Singh Lauds Abhishek Sharma

Well played @IamAbhiSharma4! That's where I want to see you! 🔥 Proud of you 👊🏻💯#IndVSEng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 2, 2025

