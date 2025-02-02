India national cricket team opener Abhishek Sharma received a standing ovation from the Wankhede crowd after the left-handed batter blasted 135 runs during the fifth T20I against the England national cricket team on Sunday. The Wankhede crowd applauded Abhishek Sharma for his stunning knock, which helped Team India to set a 248-run target. The 24-year-old stylish batter hammered 135 runs off 54 balls, including 13 sixes and seven fours. Abhishek Sharma smashed the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is. The southpaw also hit the second-fastest T20I century for his country after Rohit Sharma. Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Shubman Gill to Register Highest Score by an Indian in T20Is, Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six-Hitting Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025.

Wankhede Crowd Applauds Abhishek Sharma

The crowd applauds a wonderful knock by Abhishek Sharma pic.twitter.com/ZLjdcbseHk — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 2, 2025

