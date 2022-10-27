Pakistan lost yet another close encounter as Zimbabwe defeated them by just one run. Needing three off the last ball, Pakistan managed just one run and lost the game. Set 131 runs to win, Pakistan could manage only 129/8 in their 20 overs. Brad Evans bowled the last over and was given the task of defending 11 runs. And he responded with the ball.

Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan by 1 Run

