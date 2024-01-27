Zimbabwe was defeated by Australia in their last game, while Namibia lost a game to Sri Lanka. Both teams are striving to win in a game that could determine the outcome of the Group standings. It is scheduled to take place at De Beers Diamond Oval In Northern Cape, South Africa on Saturday, January 27. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but ZIM U19 vs NAM U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can enjoy ZIM U19 vs NAM U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App. Pakistan Cricketer Beaten by Teammates in Hotel, Player Suffers Nose Bleeding; Claims Journalist.

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Namibia U-19 ICC World Cup Game

Six teams play their final #U19WorldCup group stage match on Saturday 🏏 Who are you cheering for? pic.twitter.com/odhvJGIKaO — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 27, 2024

