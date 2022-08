Balraj Paneswar, a defender of Canada's Men's Hockey team were involved in an ugly fight with his English opponent Chris Griffiths during a Pool A match in Men's Hockey Event in Birmingham on August 4. The fight between them started when England were in 4-1 lead and Griffith and Paneswar were collided during a play. The Canadian player was shown red card after this incident.

Watch video:

