Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, interacted with the Indian contingent that competed at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Modi, in a speech, welcomed all the Indian athletes as his 'family members' to his residence and said that he and all of India are proud of them. India secured a fourth-placed finish at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a total haul of 61 medals.

Watch Video Here:

Elated to interact with our CWG 2022 contingent. Entire nation is proud of their outstanding achievements. https://t.co/eraViqKcnl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2022

