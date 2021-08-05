Deepak Punia's bout against Myles Amine started off on a good note as he clinched a couple of early points in the first round. He looked quite determined and was in no mood to commit errors. An early advantage helped him but Amine made a comeback getting one point. But at the very last moment, Myles Amine made a comeback and the score read 4-2. Punia's coach made a challenge that did not go in India's favour. Sadly he lost on the bronze medal. India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)