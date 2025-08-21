In the 29th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, second-placed Central Delhi Kings will lock horns against West Delhi Lions, who sit in fourth place in the DPL Season Two points table, on Thursday, August 21. The Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide DPL 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes or a tour pass for all games. DPL 2025: Ayush Doseja, Hrithik Shokeen and Other West Delhi Lions Stars Make Strong Case for Big Leagues.

Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

The stage is set, and the screens are ready! 🎥🏏 Catch all the DPL 2025 action LIVE on Star Sports2 Hindi and JioHotstar — because cricket ka asli tyohaar deserves the best seat in the house! 🔥 DPL | DPL 2025 | Delhi Premier League | #DPL2025 #BroadcastPartners #StarSports… pic.twitter.com/i0CFuy69GR — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 2, 2025

