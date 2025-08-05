Match seven of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 will see second-placed West Delhi Lions take on South Delhi Superstarz, who are looking to notch their first points in the standings. The West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2025 match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 5, and will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Delhi Premier League 2025 edition. Fans can watch the West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Star Network's official OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide live streaming of the Delhi Premier League T20 2025. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes for Rs 19 or a tour pass for all games, worth Rs 69. DPL 2025: West Delhi Lions Pull Off Stunning Chase Against East Delhi Riders To Extend Delhi Premier League Run-Fest.

