Indian star Divya Deshmukh suffered a close defeat against the World No. 1 Hou Yifan in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Women’s Speed Chess Championship 2025 on Thursday, August 14. With this loss, the FIDE World Cup 2025 winner has exited from the ongoing tournament. The 19-year-old Divya lost the hard-fought match by 9.5-10.5 to the three-time World Champion Yifan of China. Earlier, the Indian grandmaster Divya secured a dominating 10-3 victory in her opening round against Lei Tingjie. Who Is Divya Deshmukh? Here's All About India's 88th Grandmaster Who Won FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 at the Age of 19.

Divya Deshmukh Exits Women’s Speed Chess Championship 2025

🚨 BREAKING: 🇨🇳 Hou Yifan defeated 🇮🇳 Divya Deshmukh in the quarterfinals of the Women's Speed Chess Championship! Hou Yifan won the armageddon and clinched the match. It was a great fight by @DivyaDeshmukh05! pic.twitter.com/NJWEXfWWNA — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) August 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)