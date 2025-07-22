Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is currently taking on Chinese opposition Lei Tingjie in the semifinal of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025. She held her own in the first game, ending it in a draw. An incident ahead of the game attracted eyeballs and Lei Tingjie's gesture was appreciated. Koneru Humpy was mediating ahead of the match to manage anxiety and focus on the game. Tingjie, who arrived at that moment, carefully avoided any kind of noise which can disturb Humpy's preparation. Fans loved her gesture and the video went viral on social media. Koneru Humpy Scripts History, Harika Dronavalli vs Divya Deshmukh Heads to Tiebreaks at FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025.

Lei Tingjie Carefully Avoids Disturbance to Koneru Humpy

🧘‍♀️ When your opponent is meditating and you don’t want to disturb the vibe… FIDE Women’s World Cup. Semifinal 🇨🇳 Lei Tingjie – Humpy Koneru 🇮🇳#FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/TNOpn7YCz0 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 22, 2025

