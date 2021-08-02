Australian swimmer Emma McKeon became the first-ever female swimmer to win seven medals in a single Olympics season on Sunday, August 1. She won gold medals in women's 100 freestyle, women's 4x100m freestyle relay, women's 4x100m medley relay and women's 50m freestyle events. Adding to this, she won bronze medals in mixed 4x100m medley relay, women's 100m butterfly and women's 4x200m freestyle relay events.

Check tweet here:

Australia's most successful Olympian: Emma McKeon. 📄 Her CV Rio 2016: 🥇4x100m Freestyle 🥈4x200m Freestyle 🥈4x100m Medley 🥉200m Freestyle Tokyo 2020: 🥇4x100m Medley 🥇4x100m Freestyle 🥇100m Freestyle 🥇50m Freestyle 🥉4x200m Freestyle 🥉4x100m Butterfly 🥉100m Butterfly pic.twitter.com/uOoYfQTmkN — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 1, 2021

