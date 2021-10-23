Fernando Alonso during one of the practice sessions of United States GP 2021-22 crashed against the barriers. Fortunately, he did not suffer from any major injuries. Check out the video of the incident below.

Video:

It was a bumpy end to Fernando's Friday 💥 But no major damage done it seems 👍#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/AChFeC1JJ2 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)