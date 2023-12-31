Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share his reaction after he scored for his side Al-Nassr and also for his 54th goal for the year 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer for the year 2023 surpassing Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and also Erling Haaland. Al-Nassr was able to beat Al-Taawoun with a 4-1 scoreline. Ronaldo went on to mention, 54 – "I’ll say when it’s finished! Thanks, team! 💪🏽". The five-time Ballon d'Or is also the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 and is looking to continue his top form in the upcoming year. Al-Taawoun 1–4 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Knights Conclude the Year With a Convincing Victory (Goal Video Highlights)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Social Media Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

