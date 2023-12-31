Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr went on to win the last game of the year 2023, as they beat Al-Taawoun in a comfortable matchup. Marcelo Brozovic, Aymeric Laporte, Otavio, and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal each to lead their side Al-Nassr to a 4-1 victory. Ronaldo scored in the stoppage time and now has 54 goals to his name in the year 2023. Ronaldo will finish the year as the top-scorer, including goals for the club and country. Al-Nassr sits in second place on the points table at the end of the year 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts With Laughing Emojis After Not Being Included in IFFHS Top 10 Players of 2023 List.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Goal Highlights

