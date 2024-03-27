Germany will lock horns with the Netherlands in the International Friendly match on March 27, 2024. The match begins from 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Football fans in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network to watch the live telecast of the match. The match will also be streamed on the Sony Liv app. The match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. German Football's Switch: 'Maybe Nike Won by Accident'

GER vs NED Live

Let's try this one again... 🤪 Where are you going to be watching from? 👀 Drop a flag 👇 #DFBTeam #GERNED pic.twitter.com/dh2wqMbPDO — germanfootball_dfb (@DFB_Team_EN) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)