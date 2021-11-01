The ageless Sweden Great, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has scored his 400th goal in the domestic leagues and won a penalty as AC Milan claimed a narrow victory over Roma in Serie A. A total of 150 of these goals have been netted in Serie A. Turning 40 hasn’t stopped Zlatan Ibrahimovic from being Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimović keeps reaching new milestones at the age of 40. 🔥 🇮🇹 150 goals scored in Serie A ⚽️ 400 goals in domestic leagues#UCL pic.twitter.com/FUQsmMOH9I — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 31, 2021

