Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr went on to take a comfortable 5-2 victory over their rivals Al-Ittihad. Ronaldo went on to score a brace. Sadio Mane also went on to score a brace from Al-Nassr's side. Anderson Talisco also made it to the score sheet by scoring one goal. Ronaldo also became the top goalscorer for the year 2023. He now has 53 goals in the year 2023. This is Al-Nassr's first win over Al-Ittihad since 2018. Abderrazak Hamdallah scored a brace from Al-Ittihad's side but was not enough. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Top Goalscorer in 2023, Surpasses Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane During Al-Nassr’s 5-2 Win Over Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr 5–2 Al-Ittihad

