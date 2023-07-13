Steven Gerrard's appointment as head of Al-Ettifaq did usher in a lot of promise for the club's fans. But the Liverpool legend seemingly experienced language problems while communicating with his players during a training session. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the former Aston Villa head coach was seen yelling instructions for his players, with one of them next to him looking confused. He then goes on to say, 'No communication.' Netizens shared their reactions to the video after it went viral on social media, asking why there wasn't any interpreter. Steven Gerrard, Former Rangers and Aston Villa Manager, Appointed New Head Coach of Saudi Pro League Club Al-Ettifaq.

'They Had No Idea'

Aparently they're only fluent in Arabic and English. So they had no idea what he was saying. https://t.co/NxCkNfeMOj — Liam Blues (@liamblues) July 13, 2023

'Isn't He Supposed to Have Translator'

Isn't he supposed to have a translator with him? https://t.co/GxyVknv5qP — Omar Selim 🇪🇬 (@OmarAhlyMasr) July 13, 2023

''All That Money and They Couldn’t Get Him a Translator???'

All that money and they couldn’t get him a translator??? 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 https://t.co/2MXUzNcdSp — i (@iski__) July 13, 2023

'Funny'

No Interpreter?

