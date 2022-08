Real Madrid had to work had but managed to begin their La Liga 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 win. A later free-kick from David Alaba saw Los Blancos emerge with all three points from Almeria after Lucas Vasquez had cancelled out Largie Ramazani's opening goal.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)