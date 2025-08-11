In their final pre-season club friendly match, Al-Nassr took on Almeria, which unfortunately ended in a loss for the Saudi Pro League club, despite star player Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace. Sergio Arribas opened the scoring for the home side as early as the 6th minute. However, Ronaldo managed to level the scoreline for Al-Nassr, scoring his first goal of the night in the 17th minute. Ronaldo soon converted a penalty to hand the visitors a lead in the 39th minute, netting his second goal. However, Adri Embarba managed to overshadow Ronaldo by scoring his brace. Embarba first equalised for Almeria, scoring his first just moments before the first-half completion. Just 15-odd minutes into the second half, Embarba found the back of the net again, to complete his brace, but more importantly, to hand Almeria a 3-2 lead over Al-Nassr, which remained till the end of the contest. Al-Nassr will next face Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals on August 19. Inigo Martinez Joins Saudi Pro League Club Al-Nassr As Free Agent After Barcelona Exit.

Al-Nassr Suffers 2-3 Defeat

