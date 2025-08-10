Under new manager Jorge Jesus, Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr have been on a signing spree this pre-season. Al-Nassr have signed Spain national football team defender Inigo Martinez until 2026. Martinez has joined the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr as a free agent, having left La Liga champions Barcelona, after earning 21 caps between 2023 and 2025. Martinez is Jesus' second major recruit, following the procurement of Joao Felix from Chelsea. Darwin Nunez Signs Three-Year Deal With Saudi Pro League Club Al-Hilal, Uruguay Striker Completes 53 Million Euro Move From Liverpool.

Inigo Marinez Joins Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Al-Nassr

Official ✍️ Spanish defender Iñigo Martínez joins #AlNassr as a free agent 💛 pic.twitter.com/qFVyXfiXgV — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 9, 2025

