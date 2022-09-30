Amul India is the official regional sponsor of the Argentina Football Team, the Indian company has revealed it on September 30 on Twitter. They have come up with new 'Masska For Messi' topical to make the announcement in which they have honoured the Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

Check Amul's Post about 'Masska For Messi:

#Amul Topical: Amul is the proud regional sponsor of the Argentina team! pic.twitter.com/paUcQrZJro — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 30, 2022

