Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed footballer. And on his birthday fans wished him on social media and even there was also a special wish from the streets of Saudi Arabia where every Billboards synced to wish the Al-Nassr star. Fans in New York also get to celebrate CR7’s birthday in special way with a 12ft (3.6m) bronze statue of Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled at Times Square. Ronaldo fans even performed his iconic Siuuu celebration. Watch the video below. Born on February 5, 1985, Cristiano Ronaldo is 40-year-old now. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photos of His 40th Birthday Celebrations, Thanks Fans For ‘Amazing’ Wishes (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Unveiled in Times Square New York on His Birthday

