Cristiano Ronaldo was absolute unhappy and fumed at the referee after Portugal lost to Slovenia in an international friendly match on March 27. The Al-Nassr star returned to the starting XI for Portugal after missing the match against Sweden and stormed off the pitch after his team lost the match. He was seen shouting at one of the referees who was standing close to the tunnel and made a hand-gesture towards him as he walked off the field. This was Portugal's first loss after Spanish manager Roberto Martinez took over the reins of the side. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Suffer 0–2 Shock Defeat to Slovenia in International Friendly.

Cristiano Ronaldo Lashes out at Referee

🚨 الاسطورة كريستيانو للحكم الرابع: "كان هناك ركلتين جزاء ، تباً لك" 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kdqyBJsZ9D — موسى (@MousaQi) March 26, 2024

Another Angle

Ronaldo embarrassing himself once again, just retire brother 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Yb2TsjTY65 — FPL Toni (@FplToni) March 26, 2024

