Cristiano Ronaldo returned for Portugal but that did not make a difference as his side suffered a 0-2 shock defeat at the hands of Slovenia in an international friendly on March 27. Ronaldo, who did not feature in Portugal's 5-2 win over Sweden, returned to the starting XI but could not make an impact on the eventual scoreline for his team. After a goalless first-half, Slovenia found the breakthrough when Adam Gnezda Cerin scored the opener in the 72nd minute. Eight minutes later, Timi Max Elsnik doubled Slovenia's lead. Ronaldo was left fuming with the referee's decision to not allow penalties to Portugal at the end of the match. This was also the first time that Portugal have lost under head coach Roberto Martinez. Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Uber-Cool With Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez As Al-Nassr Forward Enjoys Time with Family (See Pic).

Slovenia vs Portugal Result

