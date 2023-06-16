Antonio Lopez Habas is finally back in the Mohun Bagan Super Giants setup, but in a different capacity as he is now appointed as the Technical Director of the team. Antonio Lopez Habas has been the head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020-21 and halfway through 2021-22 after which Juan Ferrando took over reigns. Ferrando continues to stay as the head coach on the back of winning ISL 2022-23.

Antonio Lopez Habas Appointed As Technical Director of Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Official: Two-time Hero ISL champion Antonio Lopez Habas joins the side as our Technical Director! Bienvenido señor! 💚♥️#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/bAyIFIQLkS — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) June 16, 2023

