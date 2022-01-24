Arsenal and Burnley played out a goalless draw at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, January 23. The Gunners came close to scoring on a number of occasions but failed to dispatch the bottom-placed Burnley, who held on for a point. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Score:

FULL-TIME Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Burnley survive to hold on for an impressive point#ARSBURpic.twitter.com/K2f6iqTd7B — Premier League (@premierleague) January 23, 2022

