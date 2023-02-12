AS Monaco registered a huge win against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in their last Ligue-1 match at Stade Louis II, Fontvieille. Monaco got a brilliant start to the match as Aleksandr Golovin scored within the 4th minute to give them the lead. Captain Wissam Ben Yedder then made the score 2-0 within the 18th minute. Warren Zaire-Emery's goal helped PSG to pull one back. But, Ben Yedder restored Monaco's two-goal at the injury time of the first half. After the restart, PSG tried their best but with two of their key players Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe missing, they failed to overcome the deficit. 'LaLiga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!', LaLiga Instagram Uses Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie Reference For Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets.

AS Monaco 3–1 PSG

AS Monaco vs PSG Highlights

