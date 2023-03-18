ATK Mohun Bagan have lifted their first-ever Indian Super League title after defeating Bengaluru FC in the final. Following this, another huge piece of news came from the owner Sanjiv Goenka. Speaking after the match, the principal owner of the club announced that ATK Mohun Bagan will be known as Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the future. Since the merger, Mohun Bagan fans were against having the 'ATK' name. With ATK being removed on the day of their 1st ISL title, it is a double delight for the Mariners

ATK Mohun Bagan To Be Renamed As Mohun Bagan Super Giants

