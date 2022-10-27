Atletico Madrid exited from the Champions League after failing to defeat Bayer Leverkusen in their Group B match. Diego Simeone's men came from two goals down after strikes by Moussa Diaby (9’) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (29’). Yannick Carrasco (22’) and Rodrigo De Paul (50’) are the goal scorers of Atletico. In the 95th minute Madrid was awarded a penalty for handball in the area but unfortunately, Carrasco's effort was saved by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky. The La Liga side finished third with 5 points while Leverkusen finished last with 4 points.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen goal highlights:

