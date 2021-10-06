With Ballon d'Or 2021 edition to be held on November 29, fans are debating on who should win the prestigious award this year. Lionel Messi, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski are touted to be the favourites to win the individual trophy.

The Top Three

Who deserves the ballon d’or currently?😃 LEO MESSI LEWANDOWSKI JORGINHO Any other…..? #SportsCenter @SilverSports_Gh 🏓🏓⚽️🎾⚽️⚽️ 🏐🏐🎾⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vKSMx1p6wv — ABRANTEPA YAW SUCCESS (@Abrantepayaw_) October 6, 2021

Messi?

Messi in 2021 🏆Copa America. 🥇Copa America Top scorer. 🥇Copa America Best Player. 🏆Copa Del Rey. 🥇8th Pichichi. Not to mention the amount of records he broke That doesn't have trophy or medals to show for 🥇7th Ballon D'or.⌛ pic.twitter.com/DypoRA2MPC — AnkaraMessi🐐🇧🇬 (@ankaraMessi01) October 6, 2021

Jorginho?

If Italy go on to win the Nations League and Chelsea win the Club World Cup, irrespective of his current form, Jorginho should be given the Ballon d'Or. pic.twitter.com/AOZDVrU9wk — The Thomas Tuchel (@London_is_Blues) October 6, 2021

Lewandowski?

You deserve it man. This time should be u winning the Ballon d'Or. Current best No. 9 https://t.co/ZdnNc5ikWu — ARVINDᴮᵉᵃˢᵗ (@BASICMANNN) October 6, 2021

Benzema?

Benzema should win the Ballon d’or. — D E N N I S 🇳🇴 (@AFCdenniz) October 6, 2021

