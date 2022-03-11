Ballon d'Or, one of football's most coveted awards, would now be awarded on a season basis, rather than being given for a calendar year's performance. France Football have announced major changes to the award.

No more January to December. The #ballondor will now be awarded on the basis of a classic football season : August to July! 📅 No worries, the Qatar World Cup will count for the 2023 award. pic.twitter.com/BPvNp4jTNM — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) March 11, 2022

1️⃣ Voting will now be based on performance during a season rather than a calendar year. The 2022 award will be based on the 2021/22 campaign, with the Women's Euros in July 2022 the final matches to be considered. The 2022 World Cup will contribute to the 2023 award. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 11, 2022

For the 2022 award, Vietnamese journalist Truong Anh Ngoc (The Thao & Van Hoa) will contribute to the shortlist for the Men's award while Czech judge Karolina Hlavackova (Ruik) will help finalise the Women's shortlist. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 11, 2022

3️⃣ Voting for the Ballon d'Or will now be restricted to the top 100 countries according to FIFA's rankings for the Men's award and the top 50 for the Women's award. This aims to create an "elite" panel, avoiding votes cast based on player reputation; all votes remain equal. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 11, 2022

Finally, Criterion No.4 has been removed. A player's career should no longer be considered when voting - "a way of considering the race for the Ballon d'Or as an open competition, and not as a preserve." — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 11, 2022

