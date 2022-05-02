Barcelona returned to winning ways as they defeated Mallorca at the Camp Nou. Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets were on the scoresheet for the Catalan giants. In addition, Ansu Fati also made his comeback from a lengthy injury.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)