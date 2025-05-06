FC Barcelona have announced their starting XI for the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 second-leg semi-final match. Szczesny has started as the goalkeeper, replacing Ter Stegen, who was protecting the bars in the last La Liga 2024-25 match. Eric García, Eric, Cubarsí, Iñigo, and Gerard Martin are on the defense. De Jong and Pedri are the CDMs. Yamal is on the right wing, Olmo is the CAM, and Raphinha is on the left wing. Ferran Torres is starting as the lone striker over Robert Lewandowski, who is on the bench, returning from injury. Ronald Araujo is also on the bench. It's a usual 4-2-3-1 formation for Barca. Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

