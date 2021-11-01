Barcelona vs Alavés tied did not turn out to be as expected under interim coach Sergi Barjuan after Ronald Koeman shown the door. The Catalonians were held to a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou, dropping more points in the La Liga 2021-22 points table. Barcelona are currently positioned ninth on the team standings with 16 points in 11 games. Memphis Depay scored for Barcelona in the second half at 49th minute. However, the side failed to capitalise it after three minutes later, at 52nd minute, Alavés' Luis Rioja netted an equaliser.

You can watch the goal video highlights between FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés (1-1) on the official YouTube channel of La Liga.

🖥 The highlights from #BarçaAlavés — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 30, 2021

