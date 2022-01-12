Are you all set for Barcelona vs Real Madrid match tonight? Football fans including die-hard supporters in India have been waiting for the much-hyped El Clasico. And they are in for a special treat as two of the biggest football clubs are all geared up to lock horns in Spanish Super Cup 2021–22, the 38th edition of the Supercopa de España. So, what is the kick-off time of Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India? Well, get all the match details including Barcelona vs Real Madrid live telecast in India, TV channel details, match timing in IST, live streaming info and a lot more here.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of El Clasico Football Match in Supercopa De Espana Semifinal on TV With Time in India#BarcelonaRealMadrid #Barcelona #RealMadrid #SpanishSuperCup https://t.co/sgyZXG2G6Z — LatestLY (@latestly) January 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)