Bayern Munich suffered a massive blow for the remainder of the season, with star player Alphonso Davies ruled out of action for six months, given his recent ACL injury. Davies was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will head into surgery later today (March 26), as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Apart from Davies, French international Dayot Upamecano has also been ruled out for weeks owing to a knee injury. Manuel Neuer Out For 'Foreseeable Future' With Calf Injury, Bayern Munich Confirms Status After Medical Reports.

Alphonso Davies Out For Six Months

