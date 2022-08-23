Bengaluru FC is set to take on Indian Air Force in a Group A clash in the Durand Cup 2022. The match would be played in the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on August 23, 2022 will start at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sport18 1 SD/HD and Sports18 Khel TV will provide live telecast of the clash while fans can also watch online live streaming of the fixture on the Voot Select app or website.

Check BFC vs IAF live streaming details:

The journey continues! ⚡️ Simon Grayson’s Blues are up against Indian Air Force FT in their second encounter of the #2022DurandCup. Come on, Bengaluru! 🔵 #WeAreBFC #BFCIAF pic.twitter.com/nRBYdfCaMw — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 23, 2022

