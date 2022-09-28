Brazil continued their sensational run leading to the World Cup as they defeated Tunisia 5-1 in an international friendly. Raphinha netted a brace while Neymar closed in on Pele's all-time record for Brazil as Tite's men produced a dominant display.

Watch Brazil vs Tunisia Highlights

