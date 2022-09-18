Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in the history of the Premier League. The footballer, who is 15 years and 181 days old, made his senior debut today in Arsenal vs Brentford game. Gunners have won the clash 3-0 and claimed top spot in the team standings again.

