Bruno Fernandes has penned a new deal at Manchester United, which would keep him at the club till 2026. Manchester United took to social media to announce this decision on Friday.

Here's Manchester United's Post:

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ 🔴🇵🇹@B_Fernandes8 has penned a new deal at Old Trafford! ✍️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 1, 2022

