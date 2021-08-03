Canadian football team midfielder is set to become the first open transgender athlete to win a medal at the Olympics after Canada qualified for the women's football final at Tokyo 2020 after a win over the USA.

Quinn, a 25-year-old midfielder for the Canadian women’s national soccer team, is set to become the first out transgender and/or non-binary athlete to win an Olympic medal. pic.twitter.com/I130BAcpeJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)