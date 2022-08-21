Real Madrid continue their winnings start to the La Liga 2022-23 campaign as they defeat Celta Vigo 4-1 in the latest fixture. Luka Modric scored a worldie in a comfortable win for the Los Blancos. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr also got on the scoresheet.

